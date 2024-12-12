12/12/2024



Updated at 6:22 p.m.





Whether she wants to or not, Belén Esteban has the ability to focus all the attention of journalists on her. This is how he made his way between his bosses Óscar Cornejo and Adrián Madrid, the owners of Fabricantes Studio, the producer of ‘Ni que fuerámos shhh’ to make a wish: “I tell you one thing, I would love to compete against Sonsoles Ónega and Ana “Rosa Quintana.” The collaborator of the former ‘Sálvame’ expressed her desire to participate in a format on public television. Although not only on TVE. “I would love to be on Telemadrid, Castilla La Mancha television, and make documentaries,” he acknowledged during the Christmas drink of his program. And even a series about which he has already thought about the actresses who could agree to do it. And the actors? “Also,” answers Sergio Calderón. This journalist was in the eye of the storm last week, when the current president of RTVE, José Pablo López, appointed him director of TVE. Thus, Calderón closes a stage at Fabricantes Studio as Content Director.

Sergio Calderón’s jump to public television opens a world of possibilities for his former production company, although its directors are cautious. «Journalists take many things for granted, which I would also take, but in reality things don’t work that way. Although yes, the day the new management starts we will knock on the door,” one of them acknowledged. «Have they called us to go to various programs? Yes they have called us. But right now we are in TEN and whatever comes, it will be well received,” acknowledged Óscar Cornejo.

The truth is that since the closure of ‘Sálvame’, there has been a great exile, except for that of Jorge Javier Vázquez and Terelu Campos, who although he jumped to La 1 returned to what was his home for many years. Lydia Lozano and Chelo Cortés were some of the faces that quickly became part of ‘Mañaneros’, a format that premiered on La 1 when José Pablo López was still Director of Content at TVE. Faces like Alba Carrillo or Rocío Carrasco, very present in Mediaset before the end of ‘Sálvame’, also began to appear in entertainment programs on La 1 such as ‘Bake off’ or ‘D Corazón’. Now, with the arrival of Calderón to TVE, the possibility of signings like Belén Esteban arriving.

It is worth remembering that one of the biggest fights between José Pablo López, when he was still director of Contents at TVE, and the then president Elena Sánchez was over the journalist’s possible signing of Belén Esteban for ‘Dancing with the Stars’. Now, the doors seem more open for Esteban: «I don’t know if we would win them, because Sonsoles and Ana Rosa are very good. “I’m not going to jump into the pool either, but it would be great to watch all three programs at the same time.”