En España, hay veces donde podemos observar desagradables y surrealistas escenas relacionadas con el mundo del motor. The fact of leaving ourselves forgotten car keys inside the cabin or someone, be it a baby or an elderly person, getting locked in, unfortunately, is the order of the day.

This situation is no joke, as there could be a risk of lose even one’s own lifeespecially if it is very hot inside the car and there is no space to breathe normally. The same would happen if you forget the keys inside the car in the winter months, since, depending on the temperature, we could suffer hypothermia.

Is there any trick to open the window without breaking it?

Users, to combat this type of critical situations, have studied how to how to open the car window without breaking it and being able to regain control of the vehicle. El truco, además de ser efectivo, no es nada caro y evitará el hecho de hacernos cualquier tipo de herida debido a la rotura del vidrio. Also, you will only need one wide ribbonsuch as a seal, and that it sticks well to the glass to carry out the action correctly.

How is the trick performed?

As indicated in the publication by user @mikefajardo_ in TikTokwe just have to stick the seal and make a kind of square to cover most of the window. Once the first step is done, we will place another tape vertically on top so we can pull it down.

The third step would be to check, exhaustively, whether the seal in question it sticks well to the glass so that it does not come loose in the first pull we make. El último avance sería, tal y como hemos indicado líneas atrás, tirar hacia abajo del mismo y abrir la ventanilla.





Under normal conditions, this maneuver will, in most cases, comply with the saying “skill is better than strength”since it usually works and will allow you to open the windows, whether electric or manual, in order to recover the vehicle keys or, in the worst case, save the life of an occupant.





Is it a trick used by thieves?

Citizens, when faced with a situation of this caliber, usually think that breaking the window would be the simplest option, but also the most expensive. Cabe destacar que, en función del coche que tengas, sustituir el vidrio nos costará between 300 and 1,000 eurosa significant figure that not everyone can pay.

Therefore, using this trick would be the most reasonable thing to do. It is also worth clarifying that thieves, under normal conditions, They don’t usually use this type of trickand they choose to break the car glass directly.