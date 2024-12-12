The second time will be the charm. Nikola Mirotic (Podgorica, 1991) finally returns this Friday to the Palau Blaugrana, which was his home for four years (2019-2023), dressed in the Armani Milan shirt after not being able to do so last year due to an injury .

Before traveling to Barcelona, ​​the Montenegrin star kindly received The Vanguard in its new home, the Unipol Forum in Milan. The complete interview will be published this Friday in both the paper edition and on the website of this newspaper.

His controversial goodbye

“I have never taken anything that is not mine, I have only taken what they have given me”

In the interview, Mirotic does not shy away from any topic and addresses his departure from Barça naturally and with the feeling of having put aside his stormy goodbye. “I have never taken anything that is not mine, I have only taken what they have given me. “I have not deceived anyone and I have not done anything to harm the fans,” he clarifies.

In this same sense, the player admits that his departure “was somewhat strange on the part of the club but impressive on the part of the fans, they are two things that I separate a lot. The Palau went crazy with me in my last games, it was something wonderful.”

The current Armani Milan player refers on several occasions to “my fans” in reference to the Palau and is excited at the thought of his return. “The Palau is my home and I really want to return. When I step on the parquet I will try to park my emotions. Just talking about it is going out of my head,” he remarks excitedly.

The return

“I hope for a good reception, I have always given everything for the Barça shirt”

Mirotic’s return to the Palau generates certain unknowns about the reaction that the public may have towards the player. The one from Podgorica is clear: “I expect a good reception, I have always given everything for the Barça shirt. “I hope people have good memories of Nikola Mirotic because I have good memories of all of them,” he congratulates himself.

Mirotic returns to Barcelona as the highest-rated player in the Euroleague and at the head of a team on a streak, which has accumulated five consecutive victories. “I feel fine about the injury as it turns out. I’m playing more minutes than ever and I’m happy about it. The other day we joked with Causeur that we are good with good wine, we seem better with age,” he jokes.

The most valued player in the Euroleague

“I feel fine about the injury as it turns out. I’m playing more minutes than ever.”