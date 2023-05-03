We can charge once again against the Spanish business community. On this new occasion, the target was Amancio Ortega, majority shareholder of Inditex, owner of the largest fortune in Spain and one of the first names to appear on the Forbes list that year after year compares the wealthiest people in the world.

Ortega entered 1,109 million euros into his current account just this Tuesday for the first remuneration that Inditex will pay in 2023. Shortly after the news broke, Ione Belarra jumped for the jugular. The leader of Podemos and Minister of Social Rights accused the businessmen of “usurers and unpatriots” at a rally in the Community of Madrid, in which she was accompanied by the head of the Consumption portfolio and federal coordinator of Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón .

The attacks against Amancio Ortega are added to those that at the time Irene Montero, number two of Podemos, launched against Juan Roig, president of Mercadona. “If we do not denounce the abusive benefits of companies in the food sector, or of financial entities, it is very difficult to understand why a tax should be imposed on great fortunes or why the food market should be intervened,” denounced the minister. of Equality.

Belarra, already in full electoral campaign facing the 28-M, defended the common demand of all the forces to the left of the PSOE of a 35-hour work week. “We want decent lives and see more of the people we love instead of our bosses,” cried the general secretary of Podemos.

left unit



Ministers Belarra and Garzón met in Madrid to give the image of unity on the left. Right in this square, the first progressive force, ahead of the PSOE, Podemos and IU, is Más Madrid, the party sponsored by the former mayor of Madrid Manuela Carmena and the former founder of Podemos Íñigo Errejón. Belarra, during his speech, denounced an operation orchestrated on one side and the other to leave Podemos without representation in regional institutions.