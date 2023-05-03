A video framed him, the “tips of his hair dyed blond” and a red jacket that made him recognizable in the eyes of the victim: Abdallah Bouguedra, 22, born in Turin, is the first convicted of the sexual assaults that took place in Piazza Duomo in Milan on New Year’s Eve 2022. The young man was sentenced in the first instance to 5 years and 10 months by the fifth criminal section for harassing a 19-year-old girl on the corner of Via Mazzini.

The judges acquitted the defendant for the other disputed crime, the charge of robbery, “because the fact does not exist” and awarded the 19-year-old civil party a provisional compensation of 30 thousand euros. Bouguedra denied being part of the pack of boys who rounded up and raped the victim. “This is justice in Italy, mine is not the first case of malagiustizia”, she said as she left the courtroom of Milan. “We will go to appeal,” added his lawyer, the lawyer Giuseppe Boccia. During the indictment, the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo had asked for a 6-year sentence: “He was next to the victims and made a wall, together with the herd, while the girl was brutally attacked and raped on the shards of the bottle”.

According to the prosecution “he was there while the two girls were being touched, indeed he was the first to approach them and then they were surrounded by the herd, and he was still there while one was thrown on the shards of the bottle, stripped and subjected to violence, he was next to the victim, but continues to lie, stubbornly tries to deny, speaking of a mistake in person”. Two other young men, 20-year-old Abdel Fatah and 19-year-old Mahmoud Ibrahim, are instead on trial with abbreviated procedure and the Prosecutor’s Office has asked for sentences of 4 and 6 years for them. The sentence is expected for next Thursday.