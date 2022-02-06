Abdelkader Benali could not take his eyes off the images on Saturday on which the rescue action could be followed live. “I couldn’t stop watching. Wanted to know how it would end. Especially when it came out at the beginning of the operation that Rayan was still alive, that gave hope. I myself have a daughter of 6, I felt the pain of those parents”, says the writer of Moroccan descent.

According to Benali, the massive reactions to the rescue are mainly due to the impact of social media. ,,We could see everything, you almost had the idea of ​​being there yourself. In addition, it was a small child, everyone showed solidarity in the desire that Rayan would make it.”

The author thinks that the Moroccan government will put an end to the digging of wells due to the tragic accident. “I know the area where this family comes from. It’s beautiful there. It is also the area where a lot of cannabis is grown. Watering the plants requires water that is mainly drawn from wells, you can find hundreds of them. But copies that are not (any longer) in use, such as the well that Rayan fell into, are often not completely muted.”