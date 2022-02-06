British doctors have named six long-term symptoms of the omicron strain of coronavirus. Writes about it Express with reference to the results of a study by British scientists from the Zoe COVID Symptom Study.

Experts noted that some of the symptoms can persist for a very long time.

So, the list included “covid fingers” – red, purple or bluish color of the toes, accompanied by itching or blisters in those infected with the omicron strain. At the same time, this symptom is also characteristic of other variants of coronavirus.

In addition, doctors noted that cracking and inflammation on the lips are possible with omicron. Another symptom is dry skin, similar to eczema, on the neck and chest. “Usually it’s quite pink and very itchy. It can appear at any time during or after infection and usually does not go away for a long time, ”the doctors said.

A prickly heat-like rash and a hives-like rash are two other symptoms of the omicron strain of coronavirus. It may not go away for weeks. Also infected report purple and red raised painful spots, similar to the effects of frostbite.

Earlier, British scientists said that despite the fact that during the outbreak of the omicron strain of coronavirus, patients began to complain more often about indigestion, this ailment is a deceptive symptom.