Why Vincenzo Malinconico, unsuccessful lawyer tonight – November 17, 2022 – is not broadcast on Rai 1? We’ll tell you right away: no program changes or cancellations for the fiction that won’t be aired tonight simply because the last episode of the first season was broadcast last Thursday – November 10th. A successful season that makes fans dream. Vincenzo Malinconico, unsuccessful lawyer 2 will it happen? They ask themselves. The answer is yes.

Diego De Silva, author of the novels from which the character played by Massimiliano Gallo is based, has spoken by telephone to the microphones of “Unomattina in Famiglia” in recent weeks: “We are already working on a second season,” he said. The character of Vincenzo Malinconico, explained De Silva, was born “from the idea of ​​telling not the bankrupt, but the loser, that is a person who, like all of us, works and is committed to maintaining his dignity in a difficult life. He feels uncomfortable as a father, as a lover, as a lawyer. He is a precarious from a professional and sentimental point of view and he is affectionate and very capable of dealing with his relationships. Despite the fact that he doesn’t believe it, he also ends up being loved ”.

Cast

We have seen why tonight Vincenzo Malinconico, unsuccessful lawyer is not broadcast on Rai 1, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Massimiliano Gallo: Vincenzo Malinconico

Denise Capezza: Alessandro Persiano

Francesco Di Leva: Tricarico

Teresa Saponangelo: Nives

Giovanni Ludeno: Expedited Lenza

Luca Gallone as Benny La Calamita

Chiara Celotto: Alagia

Francesco Cavallo: Alfredo

Ana Caterina Morariu as Veronica Starace Tarallo

Giacomo Rizzo: Giustino Talento

Lina Sastri: Assumed

Michele Placido: Ugo Maria Starace Tarallo

Gianfelice Imparato: Romolo Sesti Orfeo

Carlo Massarini: Mister Fantasy

Did you miss any episodes of Vincenzo Malinconico, a failed lawyer? Don’t panic. On RaiPaly.it you can retrieve all the episodes at any time and enjoy them via PC, tablet, smartphone or smart TV using your internet network.