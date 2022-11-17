Testing of an integrated public transport management system has started in Izhevsk. The pilot project has so far been extended to three bus routes.

According to the transport company IPOPAT JSC, a complex of digital systems for planning, managing and controlling passenger traffic was launched jointly with Datapax. The project will be tested on routes No. 8, 26 and 79, writes Udm-info.ru.

Buses on selected routes have been equipped with a dispatching system and information media panels that show passengers the movement of the bus.

“The implementation of this project will improve the work of the enterprise in terms of planning and managing passenger transportation. <...> In the future, we will expand this project to other routes, ”quotes Ruslan Giniyatov, Executive Director of the company. “Susanin”.

In addition, a new mobile application is planned to be launched for passengers in December. Users will be able to track traffic, view the schedule and get a convenient route, as well as pay for travel. The latter function will also be available only on routes No. 8, 26 and 79 for the time being.