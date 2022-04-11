MAnnounced in mid-February, it should have been ready long ago. Because of the corona pandemic, however, it took longer than planned, as Philipp Wendt, head of the Hesse consumer center, regrets. The work is complex, “hard work”. The consumer advocates must collect as many individual cases as possible, at least ten, with comparable facts and present them to the court – the Hamm Higher Regional Court is responsible – in detail so that the so-called model declaratory action can be admitted and the register of complaints opened.

It’s about the many thousands of customers who the energy provider Stromio had kicked out at the end of last year. Although not insolvent – Stromio GmbH is a subsidiary of the Universal Utility International GmbH & Co. KG group of companies registered at the Düsseldorf Commercial Court, with which, according to Wendt, there is a profit transfer agreement – current contracts were terminated from one day to the next on the grounds that the price development on the energy market is forcing the company to do so.