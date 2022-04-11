Again persecuted by the man who in the past had followed and threatened her, again forced to report him until his arrest last week. The setter of Vero Volley and the national team, Alessia Orro, relived the nightmare she ended up in years ago, until the arrest in 2019 of a stalker who was then sentenced to house arrest. Now the man – Angelo Persico, a professional from Novara – has been arrested on charges of stalking. The news was given by the command of the Carabinieri of Monza, explaining that they had arrested the fifty-five-year-old “in flagrant crime for persecutory acts”.

In the viewfinder

–

The investigations had been launched after Alessia Orro – setter of Vero Volleyball and the national team – reported that she ended up again in the crosshairs of the man already arrested three years ago. Same procedure: messages on social networks, stalking during competitions and training. On Wednesday the car was intercepted by surveillance cameras in Villasanta and then tracked down to the Monza building. “We have always opposed any form of violence and we are proud to have always worked discreetly with the Carabinieri and we can only thank them for what they did for our player – Vero Volley, which yesterday beat 3-0 in race-1 of the fourth playoffs – But, even more so, we are proud of Alessia, who once again has shown her personality and all her value also as a person by denouncing the situation and promptly entrusting herself to the Carabinieri for her protection and the solution of the case. We are convinced that his example will teach everyone and will be followed by many of the people who, unfortunately, still feel threatened or suffer violence of any kind “.