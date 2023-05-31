Beaches | Three swimming beaches in Helsinki will remain closed this summer

Water quality is intensively monitored during the summer at four swimming beaches.

Three beaches will remain closed in Helsinki this summer. Swimming is not recommended at the beaches of Iso Kallahde, Marjaniemi and Rastila, says the City of Helsinki in its announcement.

Elevated concentrations of bacteria of intestinal origin have occasionally been found in the water samples of the beaches in question.

In addition, it is recommended to avoid swimming at Pikkukoski, Pakila and Tapaninvainio beaches during heavy rains.

During the summer, the water quality is intensively monitored at the swimming beaches of Iso Kallahde, Marjaniemi, Pikkukoski and Rastila, whose water quality is classified as poor. In addition, the water of the Aurinkolahti swimming beach is monitored for efficiency, which is classified as satisfactory.

Marjaniemi last fall, sewage was suspected to be the cause of the poor quality of the swimming waters. Wastewater was suspected to end up in seawater via Mustapuro, which empties into the sea on the west side of Marjaniemi.

Since 2018, unusual concentrations of intestinal bacteria have been found in Uimaranta’s samples.

The city of Helsinki has already recommended to avoid swimming at the beach last summer and the summer before that.

The swimming season officially starts next Monday, when lifeguards start on duty at the beaches. Swimming supervision continues until August 13.