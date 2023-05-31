Shakira and Piqué cannot escape the controversy. The singer from Barranquilla and the former Spanish soccer player continue to give people something to talk about, despite the fact that one year has passed since the announcement of their separation.

In recent days, Piqué’s recent moves have been in the news, who seems to already feel extremely free to go out with his new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, all over Barcelona.

But now the time to move into the spotlight is for Shakira, because according to the Catalan newspaper ‘El Nacional’, “she is fed up and wants to stop the hell her children are currently experiencing due to media pressure.”

And, from what the medium in question publishes, a radical decision is coming.

Shakira “is fed up”: decision to change her life in Miami

24 hours ago the Colombian singer gave the public a new song in which she sings with her two children.

From the moment Shakira announced that she would travel to Miami, some entertainment media focused on the details of what life would be like for the singer’s children, Milan and Sasha.

Without further ado, they published the name and location of the school where they are studying. And now, chaos has broken out, as minors have to repeatedly suffer the visit of ‘paparazzi’ to their school.

Apparently, says ‘El Nacional’, interest is now focused on finding out who is the man who takes them and picks them up. But Shakira wants to stop the harassment.

“Shakira is fed up and wants to stop the hell her children are currently experiencing due to media pressure. She seeks to end all kinds of news through silence”publishes the Catalan newspaper.

He also announces a radical decision that Shakira would take due to her discomfort: “He is looking for a new house where he can live in peace, his bunker”.

