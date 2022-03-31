The development studio has surprised with the announcement of Summum Aeterna, which they define as a frenetic roguelite.

If you don’t know Aeterna Noctis, let me tell you that it is one of the most outstanding metroidvanias with a Spanish stamp in recent years. The title stands out for its beauty and the challenge it proposes, something that the studio will try to maintain with Summum Aeternaa new video game that has been announced by surprise.

No release date yetFrom Aeternum Game Studios they tell us that Summum Aeterna is a prequel of Aeterna Noctis where we will put ourselves in the hands of the King of Darkness in his bloodiest and most chaotic time. They assure that he will have incredible combats and a high rhythm in a proposal of a berserker roguelite.

Beyond its description, where we’re told it combines dungeon crawling mechanics with fast-paced combat and a unique 2D art style, there are few details that the study has revealed. We know that Aeternum Game Studios has been working on this title for over a year and a half, and we only have a few screenshots that are enlarged on the Steam pagewhere we can include the product in the wish list.

For now the date is unknown and if it will reach more platforms apart from PC, although regarding its previous title it must be mentioned that it was released a few months ago, specifically in December 2021. In 3DJuegos we were able to review it, and in the analysis of Aeterna Noctis we told you why it seems to us a metroidvania wildly imaginativewith an artistic and sound section that captivates from the first moment.

