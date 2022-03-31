The official news of the return of the Las Vegas Grand Prix starting from the season 2023 will put an end to a long absence of the capital of gambling from the F1 world championship, which held its last race here in 1982. Unlike then, the event will be held on the Las Vegas Strip, or on a track that it has nothing to do with the Caesars Palace circuit of the early 1980s. In addition to this, the race will be held at night; while this latter aspect no longer involves an absolute novelty, thanks to the Middle East GPs that have been held in the evening for years, the element that will break the tradition will be more than anything else linked to the day on which the competitionor Saturday.

Consequently, the GP it will not be played on the usual Sunday. However, if for the younger generations this will be a real first time, the history of F1 has actually already reserved other races held on a day other than Sunday. In over 70 years of Circus history, there have in fact been several events that have gone down in history for this type of program, starting with the first ever. The 1950 British GPin fact, it was held on May 13 of that year, or rather a Saturday afternoon. Subsequently, on the occasion of the 500 Indianapolis miles – which in the 1950s was included as a valid stage for the F1 world championship – it was even a Tuesday to welcome the cars, in conjunction with the US Memorial Day. In that same period, between the 1950s and 1960s, the Circus continued this particular alternation of dates with the Dutch GP – held on three occasions of Monday – and with the British GP. This, in fact, maintained the Silverstone tradition, which from 1950 to 1975 welcomed F1 always on Saturdays. From the following year, with the addition of Brands Hatch, the two circuits alternated from year to year, with Silverstone which hosted the races in odd years. While Brands Hatch used Sunday as race day, the other circuit continued with the tradition of Saturday until 1983.

Finally, more curious still was the case of South African GP: exactly as in England, this was held of Saturday starting in 1962, with some seasons that saw the race scheduled on the day of New Year’s (or January 2) regardless of the day of the week. The appointment with Kyalami remained in Formula 1 until 1985 included. That year saw the boycott in protest against Apartheid which temporarily put an end to South Africa’s presence in the World Cup. In this way, the 1985 edition is still today the 73rd and last race to be held on a day other than Sunday (Saturday), with the 2023 Las Vegas GP that will renew the thread with this singular past.