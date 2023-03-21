Parliamentary elections | Party leaders in Yle’s exam: Finland’s health services are not good and do not work

The chairmen of the parliamentary parties had a disconsolate view of Finland’s health services in Yle’s exam on Monday evening.

20.3. 22:24

Finland health services are neither good nor functional.

This was the opinion of all parliamentary parties except the chairmen Sanna Marinia (sd), who answered the relevant question in Yle’s Monday evening election exam “yes and no”.

Everyone, including Marin, was in complete agreement that the whole country does not have equally good health care.

“We have both good health care and bad health care,” Marin said.

According to him, special care is good. However, the biggest problems are at the basic level.

Prime minister Marin praised one of the biggest reforms of his government, the social security reform, for the fact that, with it, both basic and specialized medical care have been transferred to be organized by the same organization, i.e. welfare areas.

Also the chairman of the center Annika Saarikko said that the new structures make it possible for healthcare and social care to be one entity for the first time.

Opposition leaders Petteri Orpo (cook) and Riikka Purra (ps) considered that a big problem with the current system is that people have to wait in line and don’t get the treatment they need.

In the early part of Yle’s election debate, the focus was on social care and health care. The leaders of all nine parliamentary parties participated in it.

The coalition Orpo emphasized in the exam that the coalition is not cutting social security funding, but especially the chairman of the left-wing union Lee Andersson and Annika Saarikko from the center challenged him.

Orpo said that due to aging, among other things, health and social care spending will rise from the current 23 billion to 27 billion in 2027. The coalition wants the growth of spending to be curbed so that 26 billion euros are spent at that time.

According to Andersson, this would be surgery. Saarikko pointed out that the coalition has wanted to reduce taxation by exactly one billion.

“I don’t support this,” he said.

I took the exam in the second hour, the presidents were grilled about the climate crisis.

The chairmen were asked the question, should Finland be carbon neutral by 2035, what is the goal of the new climate act?

All the other chairmen were quite in agreement with the schedule, except Purra of the basic Finns.

Christian Democrats Sari Essayah would rather commit Juha Sipilä (central) presented by the government until 1940. Chairman of Liike Nyti For Harry Harkimo “it doesn’t matter if it’s 2033 or 2037”.

Purra considers Finland’s goal too ambitious and expensive. Basic Finns think the year 2050 is good. He doesn’t even believe that the goal will be reached by 2035.

“Yes, you can,” comments Orpo.

Many the chairmen saw that it is an advantage for Finland to be in the vanguard, so that the country is able to remain at the forefront of green transition technology.

Rkp chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson said he listens to Purra’s scaremongering about ambitious climate measures with sadness. “Only the grasshoppers were missing.”

Marin says that the green transition is a huge financial issue.

Among others, Saarikko from the center and Marin from Sdp emphasized that the green transition must be implemented in a socially just manner. In Marini’s opinion, even a low-paid dunian should be able to buy an electric car.

Parties argued extensively about nurse measurement. The current government’s goal is 0.7 caregivers for every ten residents in round-the-clock care for the elderly. The reform has been postponed. It is planned to be introduced at the end of the year.

The opposition parties barked at the reform, mainly because the rationing of nurses was carried out, even though it was not certain whether there were enough nurses.

“Measurements and criteria have been made without taking care that we have enough nurses and resources to hire these nurses,” said Essayah.

The governing parties defended the nurse assessment as a reform that would increase occupational well-being and the attractiveness of the sector, among other things.

Forests reduced carbon sink was one theme of the evening.

In the opinion of Keskustan Saariko, there is too much confrontation in the forest discussion.

“I would still like to underline that more forests grow than are cut down. My way is to guarantee the good growth of forests by better forest management and by taking all new information about thinning and fertilizing, for example. However, the rights of forest owners must not be limited.”

No chairman was ready to limit the rights of private forest owners in order to improve the carbon sink of forests.

Basic Finns doubted the researchers’ calculations about the collapse of coal sinks.

“We don’t necessarily agree that carbon sinks have collapsed,” Purra said

Chairman of the Greens Maria Ohisalo even thanked the center for how a historically ambitious climate policy has been achieved during the government period.

“Now the same ambition is needed for carbon sinks,” Ohisalo said.

He said that the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry had recently built together Antti Kurvinen (central) with a rescue package for forest carbon sinks, the implementation of which will be left to the next government.

It includes, among other things, the reform of the Forestry Act, so that forests are not cut down too young.

“Now we need the same willingness to participate in order to save the diversity of forests and stop the loss of nature. The nature around us is constantly disappearing.”

Parliamentary elections will be held on April 2.