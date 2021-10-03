The Portimao round ends bitterly for Loris Baz, who celebrated two podiums in his second Superbike weekend, returning as a replacement for the injured Chaz Davies. Author of two very solid races, the Frenchman of the Go Eleven team climbed to the third step of the podium both in Superpole Race and in Race 2. The second heat, however, ended not without controversy for the driver from beyond the Alps, the protagonist of a contact with Alvaro Bautista, who ended up with the Spaniard’s Honda in the gravel.

Baz managed to continue finishing on the podium, while a more than annoyed Bautista found himself with the bike destroyed with three laps to go. HRC immediately approached the Race Direction, who investigated the incident, then inflicting a penalty on Loris Baz. The rider of the Go Eleven team was thus relegated one position and Andrea Locatelli benefits from it, who conquers the third place at the table after having crossed the finish line in fourth position.

“These are the races, I also had my suit scratched on my arm from a contact with Rinaldi – stated Loris Baz – Alvaro and I fought a lot during this weekend, when we touched we were paired. So for me it is a racing accident, but I would have said the same thing even if I were on the other side. I’m sorry, because no one ever wants to end battles like this. ”

The two pilots did not send them to say, on the contrary. There was a lot of tension in the paddock between Loris Baz and Alvaro Bautista, with the latter appearing very aggressive towards the Go Eleven rider. The Spaniard was also very tough in his statements: “I had entered quite well, I was a few centimeters more inside than usual, but when I was exiting the curve, there was no space and I saw Baz hit me, so I crashed. L action was very clear! I didn’t go wide, I didn’t. I was just entering the corner and he came straight at me! I didn’t expect it, I tried to lift the bike, but he didn’t care, he just wanted to throw me out and not lose his position. I’m very angry about this maneuver. ”