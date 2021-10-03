According to a first reconstruction, the spring of the sofa, for reasons yet to be ascertained, would have been triggered making the bed close

Tragedy this afternoon in an apartment in Asti where a boy of Senegalese origin suffocated to death on the sofa bed. To find the 13-year-old, who was alone at home, was a cousin who had gone to bring him his shopping and who raised the alarm. The 118 health workers arrived on the spot together with the firefighters and the carabinieri but there was nothing more to do for the boy.

According to a first reconstruction, the spring of the sofa, for reasons yet to be ascertained, would have been triggered by closing the bed with the 13-year-old inside who was perhaps asleep.