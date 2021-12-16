Bayern not for their machinery. The Bavarian giant’s catchment department spreads its tentacles all over the world. Many took their heads when they paid 10 million for a Canadian boy named Alphonso Davies. The winger is now the most valued in the world in his position and has given reason to a Bayern that seeks to strike anywhere. This time he has gone to Asia and the news is being talked about a lot in the German media.

Bayern have signed Liu Shaoziyang, an 18-year-old Chinese goalkeeper from FC Wuhan Three Towns. The goalkeeper will play for the youth and on the Bayern reserve team and has signed a contract until 2025. Davies also started at the Bayern subsidiary. It is a 1.90-meter goalkeeper who caught the attention of the recruitment department. Quickly, the goalkeeper was called to Munich for a series of tests at the Bayern academy. The technicians have been more than satisfied and gave the green light to the incorporation, it is said.

The price of the transfer has not been disclosed, but it does have the endorsement of Oliver Kahn. Bayern’s CEO explained the transfer: “We are very happy to have been able to sign a player from our cooperation partner, FC Wuhan Three Towns. This transfer speaks for our network in China, which we have built over the last few years. years together with our employees in the Shanghai office and our partners throughout the region. “