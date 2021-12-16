The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Thursday 16 December 2021, data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. After the extension of the state of emergency to March 31, 2022 and on the day of the departure of vaccines for the 5-11 year old group, the picture of the epidemic after the latest updates on the increase in infections.

Here are the numbers from Lombardy and Lazio, Campania and Tuscany, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples:

TUSCANY

There are 1,222 new coronavirus infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, December 16. 34,564 tests carried out, of which 12,617 molecular swabs and 21,947 rapid tests, with the rate of new positives at 3.54% (10.8% on the first diagnoses). Recorded 7 more deaths. Yesterday there were 1,036 new cases out of 34,737 tests of which 12,810 molecular swabs and 21,927 rapid tests, with the rate of new positives at 2.98% (9.9% on the first diagnoses). The president of the Region Eugenio Giani communicates it on Telegram. New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 291,590 (93% of total cases). The currently positive are 14,400 today, + 4.9% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 371 (stable compared to yesterday), of which 52 in intensive care (4 more). Today there are 7 new deaths: 5 men and 2 women with an average age of 74.6 years.

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to Covid patients today are a total of 371 (stable compared to yesterday), 52 in intensive care (4 more than yesterday, plus 8.3%). The average age of 1,222 new positives today is approximately 38 years (28% are under 20, 24% between 20 and 39, 28% between 40 and 59, 17% between 60 and 79, 3% have 80 years or older). A total of 291,590 people recovered (548 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%).

PUGLIA

There are 596 new coronavirus infections in Puglia according to today’s bulletin, 16 December. There are also 2 other deaths. 24,441 tests carried out in one day, 6,114 people currently positive, 126 those hospitalized in a non-critical area, 27 in intensive care. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 285,319 total cases have been recorded in the Region, 5,124,532 tests performed, 272,273 people healed and 6,932 those who died.

BASILICATA

There are 128 new coronavirus infections in Basilicata according to today’s bulletin, December 16. On the other hand, there are no new deaths. 1.124 the molecular swabs carried out. There are 41 healed or negativized Lucanians. Once again hospitalizations for Covid are increasing, they are 31 (+5): 10 in Potenza and 21, of which 1 in intensive care, in Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 1,684 (+82). For the vaccination, 4,172 administrations were carried out yesterday, of which over 3,300 are third doses. So far 441,332 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (79.8 percent of the total population residing in Basilicata, including under 12), 409,405 have completed the vaccination cycle (74 percent) and 107,357 are the third doses (19.4 per cent), for a total of 958,094 administrations carried out.