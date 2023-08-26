Mr. Rolfes, Thomas Tuchel, one of the most well-known coaches in world football, is back in the Bundesliga, but it seems that in Xabi Alonso you have perhaps the most interesting coach in the league because he is less well known. Will he change Bayer Leverkusen more than his predecessors?

Of course, Xabi also has great appeal outside of Germany. That has power, no question. He was a special player and he showed last season that with his competence and quality he also has the potential to be a very good coach. It’s a good combination that doesn’t come that often.