Formula 1 | Max Verstappen drove to the pole again in his home race – Valtteri Bottas far from the top

Valtteri Bottas was 19th in qualifying. Lewis Hamilton was 13th.

Towards the Dutch star of Red Bull driving for the third consecutive Formula One world championship Max Verstappen leaves pole position for Sunday’s home race.

Verstappen was overwhelmingly superior on the Zandvoort motor track, as he drove the McLaren Lando Norris lost to him by more than half a second.

The 25-year-old second-generation formula driver also drove to the pole in his home race in the previous two seasons and won both races from the pole position.

The three-part qualifying session was interrupted twice due to crashes. First the red flags waved Williams by Logan Sargeant and then Ferrari Charles Leclerc because of the outing.

The duo finished in the last two places in the section: Leclerc was ninth and Sargeant tenth.

Time trials the biggest surprise was seen in the second section, when Mercedes Lewis Hamilton finished 13th and was eliminated from the final episode.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas already qualified after the opening section. Bottas, who finished 19th, left behind only the AlphaTauri’s follow-up driver by Liam Lawson.

The 13th GP race of the F1 season will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. Verstappen has won ten races this season and was second in two races.