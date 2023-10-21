The Hozono Global Jairis de Alcantarilla suffered its first defeat of the season in the highest category of women’s basketball this Saturday in Ferrol. The match began with the erratic attack of both teams until, after three minutes, Arica Carter opened the scoring for the Murcian team. A good action by Ayuso and a triple by Carter put Jairis ahead, but the Galicians reacted and tied the game and the first period ended 10-13 in the light after a basket at the buzzer by María Bettencourt.

The second quarter started with a very concentrated Hozono Global Jairis that, based on good defenses and counterattacks, achieved a maximum advantage of seven points, causing the home team to time out with only three minutes played. Gala Mestres managed to reduce the distance thanks to his success from the outside, but Shante Evans came out to demonstrate his power in the zone by scoring a basket despite the two against one of the Ferrolanas. The locals reacted through Julie Pospíšilová and, with two minutes left before halftime, tied the game at 24 points. An erratic Hozono Global Jairis survived based on good actions from Evans, who accumulated six of the thirteen points scored by the Murcian team in his personal locker, with one minute remaining. The period ended with a tight 26-29 score, proof that every visit to A Malata is a very tough challenge.

old acquaintance



The match resumed with a good action by Marianne Kalin that Miamouna Diarra answered from the rival zone. Ángela Mataix, an old acquaintance of the Murcia team, Julie Pospíšilová and Marta Gómez punished Alcantarilla’s team from three-point range, putting the local team with a five-point lead six minutes from the end of the period. Diarra closed the gap thanks to her physical superiority in the zone, but Mataix scored again from the outside to put the score at +6. The period became tougher at times and, after a few minutes of low scoring, the third quarter ended 43-41.

The last period arrived and an exchange of triples put the distance at three points in favor of the local team. Gala Mestres appeared, again from the line of three, to increase the Galicians’ advantage with seven minutes remaining. After a period of drought, Mestres once again punished Alcantarilla’s defense from the outside and put +9 on the local scoreboard. Hozono Global Jairis did not give up, but with baskets from Mestres and Pospíšilová, Lino López’s team sealed the game.