Independent Santa Fe and Millionaires They will play this Saturday, in the 314th edition of the Bogotá classic, a good part of their chances of qualifying for the semi-final quadrangles of the 2023-II League.

Millonarios is among the top eight in the League: it is sixth, with 26 points, but it comes from wasting an option to secure its place by drawing 1-1 at home against Unión Magdalena.

Santa Fe, for its part, is outside the classification zone, with 23 points. However, the defeats of Deportivo Cali and Deportivo Pasto against Envigado and Jaguares, respectively, open the door to the group of eight if they win.

Follow the match here:

Santa Fe and Millonarios lineups