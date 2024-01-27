Everyone talks about Marquez, even Bautista

At the presentation of the official Ducati teams which took place at the beginning of the week in Madonna di Campiglio, the figure of Marc Marquez. The six-time MotoGP world champion is in fact the latest addition to the family of four teams that will have bikes manufactured in Borgo Panigale and understandably there is great anticipation to verify his competitiveness on the GP23. Also ad Alvaro Bautistatwo-time Superbike champion, was asked what expectations he has of Marquez.

“When you put together a very good rider like Marc Marquez and the best bike, I think it's automatic to get 1+1″the Castilian explained to Dazn Spaincarrying on: “He will go fast and win races and fight for the championship, helping to raise the level of Ducati.”

Bautista will enjoy the show

Many wonder how Ducati will be able to cope in the event of bitter internal rivalries: “Last year they were invincible and now with Marc, everyone will be forced to go to the limit. For Ducati it will be good, but at the same time it will be complicated to manage, especially because Marquez will not be an official rider. Of course the fans, including me, will enjoy the races and see what Ducati will do.”.

Bautista then concluded: “Ducati wants to win. If an official driver does it, fine, otherwise it will be fine too. There will be a lot of competition and tension, because almost all drivers will start 2024 without a contract. For 2025 I hope that Marc Marquez will be with me at the Ducati presentation dressed in redbecause it would mean that he will be in the official team and that I will also be in the Superbike team”the 2022 and 2023 WSBK champion said with a smile.

The world series derivatives championship will begin on the weekend of 23-25 ​​February with the Australian round at Phillip Island and will consist of 12 events, two of which will be in Italy (Misano on 14-16 June and the new entry Cremona on 20-22 September).