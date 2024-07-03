The development team in charge of Battlefield 2042 has just announced that he will be doing a very special collaboration with Dead Spacewhich is one of the most beloved horror games by fans of the genre.

The event that will take place within Battlefield 2042 will be named Dead Space! Outbreak and will be time-limited, taking place for one week from Tuesday, July 9 to 16.

Through Outbreak, teams will be tested for their human resilience and skills against a new and relentless enemy as they attempt to escape the Boreas Laboratory.

Players can unlock free rewards for participating in this unique collaboration, including a new skin and weapon charm, as well as a new player card and nameplate.

This collaboration also includes the bundle of Dead Space containing a legendary specialist “Marked Man” outfit, 3 legendary weapon skins, and more. The bundle can be purchased for 2200 BFC.

Where to play Battlefield 2042

If you were excited by the announcement of the collaboration of Battlefield 2042 with Dead Spacemaybe it’s a good idea to take a look at this DICE game that over time has improved more than we expected.

This title had a complicated launch with many programming errors and other promises that took a long time to fulfill, however, over time DICE managed to improve the experience.

Now with this collaboration not only will we do everything possible to bring more players to Battlefield 2042. It only remains to wait for this limited-time event to work. This game is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC through EA Origin and also on Steam.

What do you think about this collaboration?