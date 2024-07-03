Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists with Vladimir Putin to convince him to sit down at a table and end the conflict in Ukraine. The leaders of Russia and Turkey met at a summit of the ‘Shanghai Group’, of which Turkey is an observer country, taking place in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana. “A just peace in Ukraine is possible.” This was Erdogan’s message to Putin, delivered during a face-to-face meeting in which the Turkish leader reiterated Ankara’s road map.
But Erdogan cannot act as a mediator in talks on resolving the Ukrainian crisis. At least that’s what Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov thinks.. “No, it is impossible,” he said in an interview with Channel One when asked if Erdogan could become a mediator in the peace talks.
Baltic-Nordics: 'Minsk is co-responsible for Moscow's crimes'
“We must demand that the Belarusian authorities be held accountable for human rights violations and their complicity in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Some of the violations committed in Belarus can be equated to crimes against humanity. Impunity only encourages us to continue illegal actions,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a message read on behalf of the Baltic and Nordic countries at the UN Human Rights Council today. Landsbergis also recalled the situation of more than 1,400 political prisoners currently detained in Belarus and called on the international community and the Human Rights Council to fight for Minsk to be held accountable for its regular human rights violations in the country.
