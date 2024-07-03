Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists with Vladimir Putin to convince him to sit down at a table and end the conflict in Ukraine. The leaders of Russia and Turkey met at a summit of the ‘Shanghai Group’, of which Turkey is an observer country, taking place in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana. “A just peace in Ukraine is possible.” This was Erdogan’s message to Putin, delivered during a face-to-face meeting in which the Turkish leader reiterated Ankara’s road map.

But Erdogan cannot act as a mediator in talks on resolving the Ukrainian crisis. At least that’s what Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov thinks.. “No, it is impossible,” he said in an interview with Channel One when asked if Erdogan could become a mediator in the peace talks.

To know more

Putin to conquer the East

What happened yesterday