China | Xi said he was “ready to work” to stabilize China-US relations

China's manager Xi Jinping said in his New Year's speech that he was ready to cooperate with the United States to promote the two countries' bilateral relations, China's state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

At the same time, Xi was congratulated by the US president Joe Biden on the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Chinese media reports, according to AFP and Reuters.

Xi and President Biden met in San Francisco in November on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting. The goal of the meeting, which lasted four hours, was to warm up the icy relations between the two superpowers. At the meeting, the two countries agreed to reopen high-level communications between the countries' armed forces.

China and the United States established diplomatic relations on January 1, 1979.

Marking the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xi said both sides should “take practical steps to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations.”

“Xi Jinping stressed that he is willing to work with President Biden to continue to guide China-US relations, benefit China and the United States, and promote world peace and development,” China's state broadcaster CCTV said.

“Adhering to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation is the right way for China and the United States to work together,” Xi told CCTV.