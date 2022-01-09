The current issue of the magazine Bessatsu Young Champion announced big news for Battle Royale, the famous survival work of Koushun Takami. In fact, a new manga series entitled Battle Royale III: Enforcers, which will be launched in the issue of the same magazine to be publishedFebruary 1, with Takami credited for original work e Yukai Asada to the drawings.

At the moment, however, it is not possible for us to know much about this new manga coming, but we hope it can, at least to a minimum, keep the reputation of the original series high.

Created in 1999 as a novel, Battle Royale it then arrived in manga version in 2000, establishing itself as one of the best known and most iconic series for its genre. The manga arrived in Italy under various publishers, among which the most recent is Planet Manga, which introduces the story with these words:

Battle Royale tells of the absurd education plan called “Program”: some middle school students are forced to kill each other. Only the lone survivor will be able to return to lead an ordinary life (as long as his mind holds up). Already published in Italy, but now difficult to find, the series will be offered in a new translation and with a new editorial format. To remember the eponymous film, in which the cast includes Takeshi Kitano (“Hana-bi”) and Chiaki Kuriyama (“Kill Bill vol. 1”). For the violence exhibited without restraint, in the drawings as in the themes, this manga has been at the center of numerous controversies. Do you have a strong enough stomach?

The manga is the work of Koshun Takami, the author of the novel of the same name, and the mangaka Masuyuki Taguchi.

Source: Akita Shoten Street Anime News Network