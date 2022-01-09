In the Tula region, a cat was put up for sale, which, according to the seller, was once held in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin. About it informs Tula Press.

The advertiser is confident that the animal is “perfect for collectors.” He also points out that an exchange for a Mercedes-Benz E 200, Kawasaki Ninja 600 or a house is possible.

In a few days, the price of the animal has grown from 6.5 million to 9.5 million rubles.

Earlier, a cat from Khabarovsk, allegedly protecting against coronavirus infection, was put up for sale on one of the online classifieds sites. From the description to the proposal, it follows that the cost of a pet is six million rubles. In addition, the seller clarified that the cat is a hereditary predictor, and informed about the relevance of the bargain.