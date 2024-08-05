Battiti Live 2024, the lineup of the fifth and final episode of the show on Canale 5, August 5

Battiti Live 2024 is the concert of the summer broadcast on Canale 5 at 9.20 pm for five weeks from 8 July 2024. A new couple will host, formed by Ilary Blasi with Alvin and the participation of Rebecca Staffelli. The concert will be broadcast in five great evenings of music, recorded in the days of the earthquake in some of the most beautiful stages and locations in Puglia. But let’s see together the lineup with the artists and singers of the evening of Battiti Live 2024 on Canale 5.

Setlist and singers

In the fifth episode broadcast today, August 5, from Otranto, there will be: Gaia, The Kolors, Capoplaza, Emma, ​​Boomdabash, Rocco Hunt, Francsco Gabbani, Petit, Mr Rain, Mida, Mietta, Benji & Fede, Gabry Ponte, Sarah, Alex Britti, Matteo Paolillo, Alex, Ava, Cioffi, Berna and Dotan.

The singers will also be the protagonists of on the road performances from some of the most popular tourist locations in Puglia. In this episode: Emma from Brindisi, Tananai from Giovinazzo and Alessandra Amoroso and BigMama from Ostuni.

How many episodes?

We’ve seen the lineup and the singers, but how many episodes are planned for Battiti Live 2024? In total, five episodes every Monday on Canale 5. Here is the complete schedule.