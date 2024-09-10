The PAN senator Lilly Tellez He stated on Tuesday that he knows nothing about Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez and that She is furious after Miguel Angel Yunes Linaresformer governor of Veracruz, took the oath following his son’s request for leave for health reasons, amid the discussion on judicial reform.

“I am furious, the country comes first,” said the journalist, who this afternoon accused Senator Yunes Linares of betraying the PAN. “I threw 30 coins at the traitor who sold out the country in the Senate.”

Lilly Tellez He said he hopes that Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez will reflect and appear before the Senate this afternoon because the Homeland is first.

“What Morena is doing is ending, it wants to end the autonomy of the Judicial Branch, to privatize it, so that it is under the orders of Andy López Beltrán and Claudia Sheinbaum and they are going to profit from the Judicial Branch and we cannot allow that.

“They are going to destroy the judiciary, that is destroying the Republic. Yunes, come forward, the country comes first,” he said.

This afternoon at a press conference, Senator Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares stated that he is not a traitor.

He said that if his son, Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, does not attend the Senate this afternoon, he will make public the meaning of his vote on the judicial reform in the Senate’s tribune.

And that vote will be for Mexico, it will not be to betray anyone or anything, not a party or an organization, but a vote committed to the country, said the legislator of the National Action Party (PAN).

He said that it is totally false that he was coerced or forced, and assured that he has been received cordially by legislators from Morena, with whom he has had a historical rivalry, as well as by people from the Green Party and the Citizen Movement.