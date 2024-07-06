According to Variety, the second TV series about the Batman universe has been blocked and the project, for the time being, it won’t go on .

It was supposed to be another project that would complete the new vision of the Batman world to be placed alongside The Penguin which is instead moving forward and will be released this fall, as we also saw in the new trailer for the TV series, but evidently Max has not positively evaluated the work done so far on Arkham Asylum.

In anticipation of the new theatrical film, The Batman Part 2, Max had organized a roadmap of spin-off in the form of a TV series with the aim of connecting the first The Batman to the second chapter on the big screen, telling several side events, but among these the interesting spin-off series on Arkham Asylum has apparently been blocked and perhaps erased altogether.

A troubled project, but Arkham Asylum will probably be in The Batman 2

The series in question had been entrusted to Antonio Campos as showrunnerand it appears to have already gone through about two years of development, though not yet in full production, but after this time Max decided not to proceed.

The iconic entrance to Arkham Asylum

On the other hand, the project is still difficult to define, considering that it started out as a completely different idea.

Initially, the second spin-off series was supposed to focus on the Gotham City Police Departmententrusted to Terrence Winter, creator of Boardwalk Empire. The latter, however, withdrew shortly after, as did his successor, Joe Barton.

In 2022, the first information about the new project emerged, which in this case seemed to focus on Arkham Asylum, the high-security psychiatric hospital that houses some of Batman’s most fearsome enemies. The same Matt Reevesdirector of The Batman, had talked about this series a couple of years ago, describing it as a parallel story to the events described in the first film as well as a possible origin story for some of Batman’s enemies.

“Almost a horror, or a sort of haunted house like Arkham,” Reeves said, as he wanted to consider Arkham as an important element in the landscape of the film series, with its own “personality.” It’s likely that Arkham will still have its place in The Batman: Part 2 regardless of the cancellation of this series, with the film currently scheduled for release on October 2, 2026.