Bethesda Game Studios, with an official note, has launched “The Elder Scrolls: Castles”, the mobile application that promises to revolutionize the gaming experience of fans of the famous saga of The Elder Scrolls. This new release is available for iOS and Android devices and follows the success of other titles from the studio, such as “Fallout Shelter”.

The game allows players to immerse themselves in a unique adventure, managing your own castle and dynasty within the fascinating universe of The Elder Scrolls. The goal is to create a story that will last generations, addressing everyday challenges that directly affect life in the kingdom.

Each player will have the opportunity to customize their own castle, from architectural structures to decorations, ensuring that each fortress is unique. The decisions made will directly affect the prosperity of the dynasty, from economic aspects to relations with subjects and government policies..

Here is the official trailer on Bethesda’s YouTube channel.

To celebrate the game’s launch, Bethesda is offering users who download the game will receive numerous exclusive bonuses, including a legendary subject, gems and other useful resources to help them get off to a good start in their adventure.

In-game quests allow you to further explore the world of The Elder Scrolls, battling iconic enemies and recovering treasures that can be used to improve your kingdom.

“The Elder Scrolls: Castles” not only solidifies Bethesda’s presence in the mobile gaming market but also opens up new avenues for players to interact with the game’s universe. With refined graphics and innovative mechanics, this title aims to offer an engaging and challenging gaming experience.

Available for download on iOS and Android platforms.