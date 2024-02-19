For a few days it had been rumored that there would be a new edition of NintendoDirect, which would have a different approach, given that on this occasion the large publisher in the industry would not have any type of participation, but would let its allied companies do the work. And so, it has been announced that this is a reality, mentioning that it will take place this same week of February 2024.

As mentioned in the company's official tweet, the event will take place next Wednesday February 21st on the company's official channels, either on Twitch or also in Youtube. The indicated time is at 6:00 AM Pacific Time, 8:00 AM for Central Mexico. For its part, its duration is mentioned, establishing that we will see 25 minutes of advertisements about the games that will reach switch in the following months.

TO #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners. Stay tuned here: https://t.co/ZIAs64iWbK pic.twitter.com/CTrAC02G4d — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2024

As for the games that will arrive, there is talk of Against Operation Galuga and Pennys Big Breakawayto that could be added the title announcements of Microsoft that lose exclusivity, we talk about the two most popular: HiFi Rush! and also Pentiment. Likewise, it is mentioned that Game Freak will be present, this with a supposed port of Pocket Card Jockeywhich originally came from 3DS.

Via: Nintendo

Editor's note: It was time for them to make the announcement, the really worrying thing is that Nintendo is not going to reveal anything at all. That means two things, either that he's getting ready to make the Switch 2 announcement in the summer, or that there really isn't much to show on his part.