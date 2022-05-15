The Covid-19 pandemic had denied pilots and enthusiasts the historic appointment with the Bathurst 12 Hoursfinally returned this year and ended during the Italian morning with the victory of the team SunEnergy 1 from Jules Gounon, Kenny Habul, Marin Konrad and Luca Stolz. The four bearers of the Australian team, at the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, thus managed not only to triumph on the ups and downs of the Mount Panorama circuit, but also to prevail in bad weather conditions.

During the race, held as usual over half a day, the rain It hit the track and in fact generated accidents or spins both during the night and the rest of the test, some of which forced the Race Direction to impose the Safety Car regime for the debris scattered on the track. Among the excellent exits, the one that involved the CoinSpot team of Moster, Talbot and Ross, with the authors of the pole position forced to declare forfeit after the damage to the car following a spin that ended against the barriers, should be especially emphasized.

In all this, not only the SunEnergy team, who started fourth from the grid, took advantage of it brilliantly, but above all the Mercedes-AMG of Juncadella, Engel and Tsearrived at 2nd place after a qualifying to forget that had sentenced them to the underworld of the starting grid.

The comeback from the fourth row of the Triple Eight team, also made up of Van Gisbergen and by the member of the Malaysian royal family Jefri Ibrahimthis time ascended to the lowest throne of the podium at the 3rd place. In this way, a hat-trick from Mercedes-AMG.

Bathurst 12 Hours 2022 – Finish Order (Top 10)



POS. PILOTS TEAM 1 Stolz-Gounon-Habul-Konrad SunEnergy 1 2 Engel-Juncadella-Tse Craft-Bamboo 3 Van Gisbergen-Feeney-Ibrahim MANN Filter 4 Van der Linde-Berthon-Schumacher Audi Sport Valvoline 5 D’alberto-Wall-Deitz-Denyer Wall Racing 6 Holdsworth-Fiore-Cini Hallmarc Racing 7 Winkelhock-Feller-Shahin Audi Sport Valvoline 8 Percat-Mawson-Rosser BRM 9 Russell-Stokell-J.Koundouris-T. Koundouris Supabarn 10 Taylor-Davison-Lowndes-Emery Prostate Cancer Foud.

Below you can relive the ride through the live streaming integral part of the event on the legendary Mount Panorama circuit.