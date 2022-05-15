It’s a question that auto mechanics probably get on a weekly basis: why does my (manual) car sometimes have difficulty in first gear? People are quick to think that their gearbox is about to explode or they think that the first gear is locked as a kind of safety feature, so that you can’t put it in first gear on the highway. Indeed, the now well-known money shift.

The answer is quite simple. The difference between gears gets bigger and bigger the lower you go. The difference in revs between fifth and sixth gear is not huge, but between first and second it is. When you shift gears, the gearbox ensures that the gears rotate at the correct speed so that they easily mesh. This so-called synchronization takes more time the greater the difference between the gears.

First gear is often not synchronized

In addition, in many cars the first gear is not synchronized at all. If you want to go from two to one, the gears don’t really rotate at the right pace. That’s also that ‘clunk’ you hear and feel when you push it hard into first gear.

Solution for cars that are difficult to get into first gear

First check with yourself whether it is necessary. Do you really have to push the car into first gear while rolling, or is it better to wait until it comes to a stop? Also check that you are fully depressing the clutch pedal. With modern cars you can get away with lazy clutching, but it’s always better to push the pedal all the way down.

As with clutchless shifting, most cars have a sweet spot when you can shift the gearbox from second to first gear without resistance. Press the poker very lightly towards one, then you will feel automatically when the resistance disappears.

The ultimate solution is to teach yourself to ‘double beat’ (or just double clutching, as it is really called). With this you ensure that the gears in the gearbox turn at the right pace so that you can change gears properly. Sometimes a car doesn’t feel good in its one when you just start it. First put it in reverse briefly and then try again.