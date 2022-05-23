Bathing Pirkkola Plot was renovated – The swimming area will be opened in June

The outdoor pool at Pirkkola Plot was renovated. The swimming pool is scheduled to open to residents in June.

Pirkkolan the land-based swimming area of ​​the sports park, Plotti, will open again on 6 June. The outdoor pool is open from 06 June until 14 August. ie during the Helsinki beach season.

The plot has been extensively redeveloped so that bathing water does not cause environmental problems. The city decided last spring to keep the swimming area closed so that the water cycle could be completely renewed.

In the spring of 2020, the volunteers of the Haaganpuro movement found out that the Pirkkola outdoor pool has drained chlorine water directly into nature every year. This damaged the seedling population in Haaganpuro.

Over the past year, the city has made significant renovations to its outdoor pool. A rubber membrane has been added to the bottom of the pool to prevent water from entering the soil. In addition, the water treatment system and the drainage of the concrete structures have been renovated. In the future, the bathing water will be discharged into the sewer.

The tightness of the plot was successfully tested last week with clean tap water.