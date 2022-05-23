Robert Lewandowski receives the Golden Shoe for the top scorer in Europe for the second time. The Polish striker has scored 35 goals in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich this season. Last year, Lewandowski won the Golden Boot with 41 goals.

Kylian Mbappe finished in second place. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker, who extended his expiring contract in Paris on Saturday for another three years, closed the French league with a hat-trick and became Ligue 1’s top scorer with 28 goals.

His compatriot Karim Benzema finished third in the Golden Shoe standings. The striker of champions Real Madrid scored 27 goals in the Spanish league. Benzema had to share third place with Ciro Immobile, Lazio’s top scorer in Serie A with 27 goals. Immobile was awarded the Golden Boot in 2020, having scored 36 times.

In the English league, Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) shared the top scorer title with both 23 goals. They finished in eighth place in the European ranking.

Sébastien Haller became top scorer in the Eredivisie with 21 goals for Ajax. For the ranking of the Golden Shoe, goals in the Eredivisie count less than goals in the five largest competitions in Europe. Haller finished in joint 37th place.

Sebastien Haller (left). © Pro Shots / Jasper Ruhe



Lionel Messi is the record holder with six Golden Shoes, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award four times. Kees Kist (1979), Wim Kieft (1982), Marco van Basten (1986) and Roy Makaay (2003) are the Dutch winners of the trophy.