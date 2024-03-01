Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The head of the United Nations mission in Libya, Abdullah Batili, said that the meeting of members of the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State, which was held in Tunisia, earlier, does not meet the ambition of the Libyans to bring all parties together.

This came in a letter sent by Batelli to Libyan figures from the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State, yesterday, in response to the meeting.

On Wednesday, 120 Libyan figures from the two councils insisted, during a consultative meeting in Tunisia, on holding the long-awaited parliamentary and presidential elections, in accordance with the electoral laws that are still the subject of disagreement between the two councils.

Batelli explained: “Although the meeting does not meet this ambition due to its bilateral nature and the reservations expressed by some parties, it may be a step in the right direction, provided that the intentions are sincere, that the highest interests of Libya are put first, and that narrow calculations are left aside.”

He added: “We must acknowledge that this meeting of yours cannot be a substitute for a broader dialogue with greater participation and a more comprehensive agenda.”

The meeting in Tunisia agreed to form a new national government that will work to achieve the electoral entitlement, at a time when the head of the Libyan unity government, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, confirms that he will not step down from his position until elections are held in accordance with “fair laws” supervised by his government.