Washington (agencies)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen denounced Israel's withholding of work permits and banning travel of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, saying that the measures harm both sides and threaten to spark a broader regional conflict.

The minister said during an interview with Reuters: “We do not want to see the conflict spread to other regions. Israel is a friend and we talk to it regularly. If we see something that worries us, we tell our partners our opinion about it.”

In this context, yesterday, Israeli settlers established a new settlement outpost on the lands of the “Al-Laban Al-Sharqiya” village, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

A Palestinian source said, “A group of settlers established a settlement outpost on village lands.”

He explained that the outpost consists of 6 caravans, warning that the outpost would remain and pose a danger to the population and the Palestinian territories.

For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the establishment of the settlement outpost, and said in a statement: “We strongly condemn the continuing escalation in settler attacks against Palestinian citizens, their land, property, trees, homes, and sanctities.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry considered this escalation “a challenge to the resolutions of international legitimacy and international law, and a disdain for the positions of countries that reject settlement.”