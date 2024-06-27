Enea Bastianinifourth in the world championship with Ducati Lenovo, took part in the Press conference of the Thursday of the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, the eighth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar.

The Italian has recently made official his move to KTM Tech3 for the next two seasons. Below are his statements.

Expectations for Assen

“I’m coming from good races, very good in particular in the last part of the race. This circuit has given me a hard time in the past, but I’m confident and I think we have a chance to fight for the podium.”

The KTM choice

“After the Mugello race, once Ducati had made its decision, the market moved very quickly. The choice was not easy, I had some solid and very good proposals. But when I saw the team’s project, it gave me motivation to win. Maverick will be my teammate and we will be strong. We will have the same bike as the official ones, that’s why I made the decision. Having riders like Pedro and Brad will be positive, for me we will be competitive.

The Aprilia option? We can call Carlo Pernat and ask him. The offer was there, but I had already decided much earlier. If you think about it too much, then it’s a problem, you have to act instinctively. For me KTM was the right direction.”