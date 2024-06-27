Gasly and Alpine still together

The line-up for the next world championship is getting ever closer to its completion, even more so after the double news made official on the eve of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend. While Lance Stroll will continue his adventure in F1 with Aston Martin, Pierre Gasly has also signed a multi-year renewal with Alpine.

A totally different future from that of his current teammate Esteban Ocon, who in 2025 will instead leave the French house for a continuation in the Circus which is still in strong doubt: “I am very happy and excited – commented the Frenchman, former driver of today’s Racing Bulls – this is great news. There were a lot of conversations trying to figure out what the best option was for me. It all started when Lewis hit the transfer market in January, but what’s important is that he made the best decision for his future. My intention was to stay at Alpine, and I’ve always wanted to stay here since I signed with them to achieve more than we have achieved so far. I feel like there’s a lot to do together, but at the same time that hasn’t always been the case since the beginning of this year. In any case there have been good signs at the factory in both Enstone and Viry, with new projects and new people arriving, even if performance has not always been exceptional. In any case we have seen many reactions to our full potential, and the team has all the qualities to be at the top, and I am very excited to stay here in the coming years.”

Gasly’s goal is therefore to redeem himself from an unhappy start to 2024 in terms of results, but the first to believe in this mission is the 28-year-old from Rouen: “Alpine has a great value, and being the only French team I have a great relationship with this team since I started my career – he added – I also have a great relationship with Luca De Meo, he gave me great reassurance and trust for their commitment to sport and F1 and for all the projects. I have a lot of confidence in him and the staff, I know that they do everything they can to improve and to bring Alpine to the position it deserves. I know I made the right decision for me and my future, and I’m very excited. I know there is still a lot of work to do: it’s challenging, but we have the right people to be able to get back to the top together.”