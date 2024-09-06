Difficulties with the posterior media

The trials for the San Marino Grand Prix concluded in fifth position for Enea Bastianiniwith the Ducati rider who however did not seem 100% satisfied despite the direct passage to tomorrow’s Q2. The rider from Rimini indicated the element that put him in most difficulty on the Misano Adriatico circuit: “Actually I didn’t feel very good either this morning or this afternoon, especially with the rear media – he explained to the media – I struggled a lot and never had any grip at the rear, so before putting the soft I was a bit worried, but when we put it on everything changed. At that point many things changed like the reference, the braking and there was much more speed. It seems to work for longer, because looking at the pace of other riders who started with the soft they improved even in the last laps. I hope it can be the tyre for the race too, because I had a really bad time with the average. At this point it’s not a question of setup but of tyres, and I’m talking about the GP too, not just the Sprint.”

Steps to take

The soft tyre has therefore given Bastianini more serenity, but he aims to make progress with the medium: “It is not certain that the lower temperatures on Sunday will help – he added – there are many variables, but in any case with the average we have to take a step. As regards the soft, however, I’m quite calm“.

Confidence in qualifications

A problem that Bastianini however only encountered with the rear tyre, all on the eve of qualifying, where the Ducati rider seems confident: “I’ve always felt good with the front and the good confidence has helped, while with the rear it hasn’t, which is something that doesn’t happen often. We have to try to understand this, but we definitely have room to do better. I could have been faster, except for a few mistakes I made in the time attack, but we’re close, it’s a matter of a little. Tomorrow we’ll go in the low 30s, so we’ll do different times and we’ll have to take another step, but we could be there in front“.