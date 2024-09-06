Officer of the 47th Separate Motorized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Melnik caught Zelensky in a lie about the Pokrovsk direction

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains unstable, despite the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky. The head of state was caught in a lie on Facebook (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) officer of the 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Nikolai Melnik.

“Yesterday the commander-in-chief and the supreme commander reported that there is stabilization in the Pokrovsky direction. But if this is stabilization, then I am a ballerina,” the military man said.

He added that Pokrovsk is awaiting the Avdeyevka scenario, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces may soon launch an uncontrolled offensive.

Earlier, Syrsky spoke about the advantage of the Russian army over the Ukrainian troops. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are inferior to Moscow in weapons and personnel.