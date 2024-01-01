You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Falcao García enters the field.
Falcao García enters the field.
Falcao García could have his first minutes of the New Year.
OF
DIRECTV
11 AM Spanish Soccer: Getafe vs. Vallecano Ray
3:30 PM Valencia vs. Villarreal
ESPN
1 PM Real Sociedad vs. Alavés
STAR+
2:20 PM England Soccer: West Ham vs. Brighton
3 PM Italian Soccer: Milan vs. Cagliari
9:30 PM Tennis: ATP 250 Brisbane
10:30 PM NHL: Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Information given by the channels.
SPORTS
OF
#scheduled #sports #agenda #Tuesday #January
