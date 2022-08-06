Basketball | The wolf team cleared against Belgium, the next one is the Lithuanian doubles – The head coach promises more information on Lauri Markkanen’s participation on Monday

According to the NBA and Fiba agreement, Lauri Markkanen is free to represent Susijeng from August 8.

Tampere

Finland On Saturday, the men’s national basketball team overcame Thursday’s loss to Belgium and won the international match at Hakametsä hall in Tampere with a score of 80–71 (43–37).

Already on Thursday, he set his point record (14 points) in A national matches Olivier Nkamhoua again improved his record to 19, being the team’s most efficient. Elias Valtonen scored 15 points.

Compared to Thursday, the Finnish coaching staff had made two changes. Last time he played in the spring league finals and won the championship in Kauhajoki Karhu Henri Kantonen and signed a contract with Romania for the next season Shawn Hopkins came along.

“The match was the first in two and a half months. The gang was easy to get into, and the game felt good. It was my first time playing in this hall, but otherwise it was a familiar environment,” said Kantonen, who scored seven points.

The head coach Lassi Tuovi liked Kantonen’s contribution, accumulated playing time fifth most of the team.

“Kantonen brought a boost to the game. There were many successful people. Of course, there were ripples here in the style of Thursday, because the line-up was changed. The game showed a change in attitude, and the start was much better,” said Tuovi.

Next once Finland meets Lithuania twice next weekend. Then you might already be there Lauri Markkanenbecause according to the NBA and Fiba (International Basketball Federation) agreement, he is free to represent Susijeng from August 8.

Head coach Tuovi has not yet commented on the matter.

“When the matter becomes official on Monday, then we will know. Lauri is absolutely fit to play,” Tuovi said.

After Lithuania, Finland will meet Ukraine in Jyväskylä on August 18, and the Finns will see Markkanen live in that match at the latest.

“Exactly like this”, Tuovi assured.

The World Cup qualifiers continue on August 25 in the Tampere Arena against Israel. 10,500 tickets had been sold for the match on Saturday, i.e. 12,000 spectators in basketball matches. The Vetava hall is filled to the brim with wolf fans.

At the latest, Finland will be able to include long-headed players who have suffered minor injuries, i.e. 205-centimeter players, in the World Cup qualifiers Mikael Jantunen ja 208-centimeter by Alexander Madsen.