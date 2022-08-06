“Defending the Constitution means having clear ideas, not doing heaps and division of constituencies and posts. It means defending the dignity of work, protecting the environment and biodiversity, investing in health and education, protecting unsecured citizens, the impoverished middle class, small businesses, VAT “. The president writes. of the M5s, Giuseppe Contecommenting on Fb the words spoken by Enrico Letta, during the presentation of the electoral agreement between Pd, Ev and Si.

“The Conte – continues Conte – defends itself by introducing the minimum wage of 9 euros per hour, countering precariousness, intervening for young people who cannot buy a house, investing in territorial medicine and public health, on renewables and not on drills and on incinerators. These are our ideas and we will carry them out to the bitter end, whatever the cost. These are all things that the right-wing coalition does not want to do. .

“Sorry for militants and entire political communities who have illustrious stories behind them, studded with noble battles for civil rights and social issues. I deeply respect these ideas, these stories, but we must take note that in these hours they are overtaken by top-down decisions that offer no plausible political perspective. We offer citizens a clear idea of ​​the country. We are there. For those who want to be on the right side “, Conte concludes.