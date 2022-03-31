Friday, April 1, 2022
Basketball The Swedish star, who moved to the Russian basketball league, was excluded from the national team

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2022
in World Europe
The Swedish player’s decision has been widely criticized for Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Swedish the basketball federation SBBF said Thursday on their website closed Jonas Jerebkon for the time being outside the men’s national team activities. The reason is that Jerebko signed an end-of-season agreement with the Russian embassy in Moscow’s TsSKA.

The Swedish player's decision has been widely criticized for Russia's attack on Ukraine.

TsSKA currently only plays in the Russian league, as Russian clubs are excluded from international matches and tournaments. The Swedish Basketball Association stated on its website that Jerebko’s choice of club is in conflict with the values ​​of the national team and Russia’s position.

Jerebko, 35, has played in the NBA for ten different seasons and represented Russian Khimki from 2019 to 2021. This season, Jerebko has not played for the club team, but he was with the Swedish national team last time in the World Cup qualifiers against Croatia in February.

