With the well-known saying ‘Whoever does it, pays for it’ and with the hackneyed phrase for these occasions that “karma exists” Fatau Dauda, ​​the Ghanaian exporter, has spoken about the laser ‘attacks’ suffered by the Egyptian players, with Salah in the lead, throughout the match against Senegal, but, especially annoyingly, in the penalty shootout, in the decisive match for the qualification for the Qatar World Cup and that they ended up losing and after which they were left without a World Cup.

Dauda does not pity the Egyptians one bit, as he remembers that he and his team were victims of lasers, precisely against Egypt, on November 19, 2013, at the Cairo International Stadium, during the qualifying phase for the 2014 World Cup.

The 36-year-old former goalkeeper, who played 26 games for his national team, He posted a photo on Twitter in which he could be seen with lasers launched by Egyptian supporters hitting his face in November 2013 during the 2014 World Cup qualifying match. The photo was accompanied by a caption that read: “What’s up, Egypt? I heard you complain about the laser? Karma exists”.

The use of lasers against Egyptian players by Senegalese supporters has led to the opening of an investigation process by FIFA, following the complaint filed by Egypt with FIFA and CAF (Confederation of African Football). In its statement, the Egyptian Football Federation said, among other things, the following: “The national team has been exposed to racism with offensive posters in the stands against Egyptian players in general and against Mohamed Salah in particular.”